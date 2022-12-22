Read full article on original website
ABC News
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. The news comes one day after Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the second half of the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel said he's unsure of when the concussion...
A case for the Minnesota Vikings, the worst Super Bowl contender ever
The default expectation for the Minnesota Vikings is that, somehow and to varying degrees, the season will end in disappointment. That fatalism has been nurtured over several decades of playoff pratfalls. The Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls during the 1970s, lost each one and haven’t been back since. In the last 25 years, they have made it to four NFC championship games, two of which ended in humiliating blowouts and two that rank among the most heartbreaking postseason losses ever. It is a franchise congenitally disposed to choking, with a litany of agonizing miscues recognized by their shorthand: Roger Staubach’s Hail Mary; Darrin Nelson’s drop; Gary Anderson’s miss; Brett Favre’s pick; Blair Walsh’s shank.
ABC News
Denver Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hackett's dismissal puts an abrupt end to the shortest tenure of any noninterim head coach in franchise history. The Broncos'...
ABC News
Pats' Belichick spares Rhamondre Stevenson for costly fumble
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spared running back Rhamondre Stevenson for his late fumble that cost the team a chance to score a potential go-ahead touchdown in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "I'm not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did," Belichick said...
ABC News
Source: Jets QB Mike White cleared to play Sunday vs. Seahawks
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, whose slim playoff hopes received a boost over the weekend, will have quarterback Mike White back in the lineup for Sunday's pivotal road game against the Seattle Seahawks. White, who fractured at least two ribs in a Dec. 11 hit by Buffalo...
ABC News
Panthers work out, expect to sign Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn hurt
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers brought in an old but familiar face with starting cornerback Jaycee Horn scheduled to undergo surgery for a broken wrist Tuesday. His availability for Sunday's NFC South showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain. Josh Norman, a key piece of the team's 2015...
ABC News
Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he has a torn tendon in the abdominal area and is not expected to play again this regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged Monday...
ABC News
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be re-evaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday' loss to San Francisco, but said he's not yet sure if that's a permanent move. Rivera said he'll name a starting quarterback early in the week. Wentz played the final two series for Washington...
ABC News
Bengals OT La'el Collins (knee) out rest of season, report says
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top offensive linemen for the rest of the season, according to a report. Offensive tackle La'el Collins will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Saturday's win over the New England Patriots, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.
ABC News
CB Jaycee Horn suffers broken wrist in Panthers' victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a broken left wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions, team officials confirmed. A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Horn broke the radius in the wrist, an injury that could jeopardize the rest...
ABC News
Broncos author 'embarrassing' performance in loss to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- An embattled coach, sideline arguments, blown assignments, turnovers -- and outside linebacker Randy Gregory then put the exclamation on it all when he threw a punch in the postgame walk-off. Indeed, the Denver Broncos felt their lost season swirl down the drain Sunday in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium.
ABC News
Jaguars sacks co-leader Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot said Saturday that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Smoot posted on his Instagram story that the results of an MRI confirmed the injury, which he suffered during Thursday night's 19-3 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
ABC News
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers happy playing 'meaningful games'
If Aaron Rodgers thought things were "looking up" for the Green Bay Packers last week, imagine how he felt leaving Florida with a three-game winning streak after Sunday's upset of the Miami Dolphins. "Definitely better than three weeks ago," Rodgers said. "Four [weeks ago], I guess, because of the bye."
ABC News
Sources: Sean Payton eyes Vic Fangio as DC upon coaching return
Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he's already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN. Payton has been working as an analyst at Fox, but he also...
ABC News
New Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton ignites rally with third-and-30 grab
ARLINGTON, Texas -- T.Y. Hilton's introduction to the Dallas Cowboys could not have been any better because it came at perhaps the darkest moment of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Facing third-and-30 after Dak Prescott was sacked on consecutive plays and trailing the Eagles 34-27 with 8:02...
ABC News
Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead, and for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
ABC News
'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After Baker Mayfield's best performance in his short tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, coach Sean McVay was asked whether the quarterback has been as good as or better than his expectations since Mayfield joined the team on Dec. 6. "I think probably better," McVay said. "But...
ABC News
Justin Jefferson sets receiving mark on Vikings' record-breaking day
MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson has now had arguably the best season for a receiver in team history. Greg Joseph has the franchise's longest field goal. And the team itself has performed better in close games than any other in NFL history. Those were the historic takeaways of yet another thriller...
ABC News
Justin Jefferson tops Randy Moss' Vikings single-season record
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took care of one milestone Saturday on the way to what he hopes will be a much more significant achievement in a few weeks. With a 25-yard catch in the first quarter against the New York Giants, Jefferson broke the Vikings franchise...
ABC News
QB Kedon Slovis transferring from Pitt to BYU
Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to BYU, he announced Saturday. Slovis, who played at Pitt last year, is one of the most accomplished collegiate quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal, as he has thrown for 9,973 yards over four seasons. It will be Slovis' third collegiate destination and third different league, as he played at USC in the Pac-12 (2019-21) and with the Panthers in the ACC (2022).
