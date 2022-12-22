ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Give a gift that “Sticks” from The Little Stickerhood Shop

By Nicea DeGering, Sariah Farmer, Surae Chinn
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoXOf_0jrryD4B00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Daily Dish ) – If you’re looking for a fun gift for everyone on your list, you may want to buy some stickers. Vinyl stickers are a great gift for anyone and are not just for kids. They are a perfect way for someone to personalize their belongings and can help them stand out from the crowd.

The Little Stickerhood Shop makes vinyl stickers for every occasion. The name of the shop is a play on the word ‘hood’ whether you’re talking about sisterhood, motherhood, or fatherhood, as you transition to different moments in your life, you’re in a new ‘hood’ and can celebrate it with some fun stickers.

Best gifts for kids: Toniebox, Magic Mixies and more

Cindy Maudsley, the owner of Little Stickerhood Shop says a lot of her stickers represent things she’s been through personally or that she thinks others would enjoy. “My hope is that you anyone can find something that they love, and my stickers can make them laugh or smile,” said Maudsley. Some of the stickers from the Little Stickerhood Shop include favorite drinks, various professions, motherhood, and mental health awareness. There really is a sticker for anyone and everyone.

Stickers are the best gift because they can spruce up a Christmas card. Stickers can add a personal touch to a water bottle, lunchbox, or instrument case. You can check out all of Maudsley’s designs on Instagram or Esty . If you are scrolling through her pages and cannot find a design that you really want, Maudsley says she can make some custom design just send her a message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

How to enjoy the holidays with a sensitive stomach

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?. A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Give the gift of romance this Holiday Season

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City

It's that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers. While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect, ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Micah Bernard concentrating on offense for Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Because of a multitude of injuries to Utah’s secondary before last year’s Rose Bowl against Ohio State, running back Micah Bernard had about two weeks to learn how to play defensive back, something he hadn’t done since high school. Not only did Bernard have to learn a new position, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Celebrating Utah’s Jewish history during Hanukkah

Today is the first day of Hanukkah. To kick off the eight days of celebrations, ABC4 looked at some of Utah’s Jewish history. The Congregation Brith Sholem in Ogden is the oldest, continuously active synagogue in the state, and its history is full of perseverance, strength and pride.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utes plan on having some fun at the Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There’s nothing like the Rose Bowl. The history, the tradition, the pageantry — it is unmatched in college football. “I’m definitely excited,” said linebcker Mo Diabate. “They call it the grandaddy of them all. I grew up watching it, seeing it on January 1st or 2nd. So I’m excited […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy