CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. veteran gifted brand-new roof before Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ralph Harris, who is a veteran in Claysville, was able to get a brand-new roof, just in time for Christmas, and before this brutally cold weather.He got it through a nationwide contest, Beacon of Hope, which awards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs.Harris was the winner of the free roof.
CLAYSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County

Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report

An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
BRADDOCK, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death

GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems

There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

