4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
Pa. veteran gifted brand-new roof before Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ralph Harris, who is a veteran in Claysville, was able to get a brand-new roof, just in time for Christmas, and before this brutally cold weather.He got it through a nationwide contest, Beacon of Hope, which awards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs.Harris was the winner of the free roof.
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report
An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
Woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland County, cold temperatures cause challenges for firefighters
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a tragic scene in Derry Township on Christmas Eve after an elderly woman died in a house fire. “It plays on your mind. It’s supposed to be a time for happiness, and you see what happens now,” said Chief Mark Piantine of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ featuring Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 News is launching a new series in cooperation with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office called “Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted.”. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle will be heading the effort. The goal is to get violent offenders off the streets and make them safer...
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood
A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death
GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death
A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
$50K winning New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Mt. Lebanon
One of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $50,000 each was sold in Mt. Lebanon, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. The prizes are part of the sixth weekly drawing in the raffle, which features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the major Jan. 7 drawing.
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearance
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A recent operation to clear a homeless encampment on the North Side of Pittsburgh ended in a disturbing incident involving a homeless woman. According to sources, work crews assisting people being asked to leave the encampment on Stockton Avenue did not realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems
There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
