Disney+'s The Santa Clauses future revealed after season 1
Good news has arrived just in the Saint Nick of time because Disney+’s new show The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season, according to TVLine. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement.
The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+
Tim Allen reflects on how 'The Santa Clause' changed his life: "To be Santa Claus is formidable and gratifying"
It's been nearly 30 years since we were introduced to Tim Allen's Scott Calvin in 1994's The Santa Clause, and the actor says he's reminded every year how loved the franchise is. Speaking with ABC Audio, Allen noted his character, Scott aka Santa, has become as iconic and recognizable as...
Upworthy
Iconic video of Kermit and a girl reciting the alphabet is a reminder of the impact of Sesame Street
We all had different childhoods, however, there was a significant shared experience of watching "Sesame Street." The children's program did a lot by bridging many cultural and educational gaps for children and adults alike. The impact caused by this special was great and it can still be felt in a video posted by a Reddit user. They wrote alongside the video, "This little girl tries to mess with Kermit when they are singing the alphabet."
Eric Lloyd Had To Wear Fake Teeth While Filming ‘The Santa Clause’
The Santa Claus, first in the film franchise, premiered in 1994, with a cast that includes Eric Lloyd as Charlie. The second movie was released in 2002, and the third in 2006. The Santa Clause movies — which have also spawned a Disney+ series — remain a Christmas classic that many still enjoy today.
Elite Daily
Target's December 2022 "Clearance Run" Sale Is A Post-Holiday Dream
The holidays might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the presents have to stop. There’s still some time to get yourself to all the gifts on your wishlist that didn’t make it under the tree, thanks to Target’s after-holiday blowout event. With up to 50% markdowns on thousands of home essentials, clothing staples, stunning jewelry, and more, Target’s December 2022 Clearance Run sale is a post-holiday dream.
