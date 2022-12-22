$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.

The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang, both 22, were found in a burning car on Shore Road near Pelham Split Rock Course on May 16 around 4 a.m., according to police.

Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla Photo credit Family handout

Parrilla was fatally shot in the head and chest. Huang had gunshot wounds to her head and neck, officials said.

BX Double Homicide Wanted Poster by Emily Nadal on Scribd

Two men, 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago, are wanted in connection with the murders.

Jahmel Sanders is wanted by the NYPD in connection to the double homicide Photo credit NYPD

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment while the NYPD will pay another $6,500 upon arrest and conviction of the assailants.

Steven Santiago is wanted by the NYPD in connection to the double homicide Photo credit NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).