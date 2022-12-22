ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS0oR_0jrrxdmk00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.

The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang, both 22, were found in a burning car on Shore Road near Pelham Split Rock Course on May 16 around 4 a.m., according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH2xb_0jrrxdmk00
Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla Photo credit Family handout

Parrilla was fatally shot in the head and chest. Huang had gunshot wounds to her head and neck, officials said.

BX Double Homicide Wanted Poster by Emily Nadal on Scribd

Two men, 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago, are wanted in connection with the murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzT0h_0jrrxdmk00
Jahmel Sanders is wanted by the NYPD in connection to the double homicide Photo credit NYPD

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment while the NYPD will pay another $6,500 upon arrest and conviction of the assailants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFgLq_0jrrxdmk00
Steven Santiago is wanted by the NYPD in connection to the double homicide Photo credit NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot during a robbery attempt in Queens, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said. The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the […]
QUEENS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting

Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Grandmother killed by stray bullet in Manhattan, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 64-year-old grandmother was hit in the head by a stray bullet and killed in Manhattan Monday morning, police said. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams

An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Officer and suspect shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

A seven-year veteran of the NYPD was shot in the foot Wednesday morning in Brooklyn while responding to a domestic violence call, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred near Gates and Franklin avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. Click here to view original web page at www.ny1.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy