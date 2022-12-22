When is Maryland going to do the next right thing. I have lived all my life in MD and been in healthcare for 40 years. When can we get rid of these ridiculous laws and the Md Health Care Commission ? This not only a transparent wake up call but a huge disservice to all Marylanders who pay some of the highest taxes in the country. We have some of the best hospitals in the country and this is acceptable? I think not.Seriously? NOT ACCEPTABLE
its veen happening covid. the government and fauci has everyone so scared. then each hospital, medical facility makes up its own covid restictions and policies. most of these policies make no sense. let take tgis example that seems to still be happening. if ur hospitalized with covid, ur significant other was with u, they cant come to the hospital to see u because they could have covid and spread it. yet ur a patient WITH covid. the only people allowed to cone have to be symptom free and tested neg. yet they could contrwct it while visiting. doctors offices cant even see most people due to ridiculous policies that r in place due to fear and most make no sense. masks r a joke and r priven to spread exhaled particles further than when unmasked.
Related
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
Thank You Debbie Russell: Maryland Says Farewell To A Living Legend
Md. CEO emphasizes the importance of children having both parents, especially during the holidays
Q&A with Kelly Schulz, CEO of Maryland Tech Council
Maryland Food Bank buying double the food at twice the pre-COVID price
Md. safety officials: better testing, employment guidelines on cannabis improve the workplace
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
Push for cell phone rules after distractions lead to ships grounding in Chesapeake Bay
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland Man Cited For Concealing Two Axes On Carry-On Bag
19 Best Day and Weekend Trips from Baltimore for Families!
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Small plane crashes into Beards Creek in Maryland; pilot rescued
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
Fixture In Baltimore County Ravaged By House Fire Days Before Chrismas
State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers
Sheppard Pratt plans to build children's hospital in Towson
Time to Put an End to the Racist War on Marijuana
Maryland Reporter
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 14