Rest in Peace The Empire Strikes Back Production Supervisor Bruce Sharman
Bruce Sharman, production manager on A New Hope and production supervisor on The Empire Strikes Back, has passed away. Dying age 92 in August 2022, Sharman was a key component of the success of the first two entries in the original trilogy. He was involved in ‘selling’ certain concepts to George Lucas, and later auctioned off his own film memorabilia, giving the proceeds to his chosen charities.
LEGO STAR WARS: Celebrate the Season: Holiday Cheer Part 1
Celebrate the holidays with some holiday cheer and your Star Wars friends. English, French, Spanish (Subtitles) English (Publication Language) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) Harrison Ford on Ke Huy Quan: “I’m so glad to see him … and what he has...
Star Tours 1986 TV Special
Originally aired in late 1986 during NBC’s “Disney Sunday Movie.” This half hour special served as promotional ‘commercial’ for STAR TOURS at Disneyland, which was at the time the amusement part newest attraction. The show stars Gil Gerard (Buck Rogers, Sidekicks), Ernie Reyes Jr (Sidekicks), C-3PO, and R2-D2 with a special introduction by then Disney CEO Michael Eisner. In addition to promoting STAR Tours the show also presents a brief history of space travel and how television and film depict space travel and space fantasy.
#CANTINA 2: Santa demands you get your tickets NOW!
Sunday 9th April at the Indigo at the O2 in London – that’s 15 weeks today – will see the return of Ash, Darth Elvis and Blues Harvest to #CANTINA, joined by Level Up Leroy and DJ Eliiot (and quite likely some very special guests). Tickets are flying out the door quicker than Santa’s elves can keep up with, and the man of the day is here with some vital information.
Daniel Craig remembers The Force Awakens: “I wouldn’t have asked to be in them if I wasn’t a fan.”
It’s been known for many years that Daniel Craig played the Mind-tricked First Order Trooper in The Force Awakens, but it’s never anything less than grin-inducing when he brings it up in conversation as he did here promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “I love [Star Wars],...
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 24th December
It’s December and time for the twenty-fourth and final day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number twenty-four it’s Boonta Eve podracing champion Darth Vader. That’s the final day of the Funko calendar for this year, so here’s a look at the class...
Steven Spielberg on Desert Island Discs
While we have our very own Desert Planet Discs here on Fantha Tracks Radio, it’s unlikely we’d ever be fortunate enough to get the legendary Steven Spielberg on the show. Thankfully, the awesome Lauren Laverne is the host of BBC 4’s Desert Island Discs and she did get the iconic Indiana Jones director to reveal his personal list of favourute songs, book and luxury item.
Harrison Ford on Ke Huy Quan: “I’m so glad to see him … and what he has become”
30th June 2023 sees the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones for the final time in Dial of Destiny, but this year saw the return of Ke Huy Quan in the Oscar-chasing Everything Everywhere All At Once. We were thrilled to see an impromptu Temple of Doom reunion at D23 when Indy and Shorty were reunited after almost 40 years, and looking back at that moment in a chat with Mike Ryan, Ford was very clear to make it known he’s rooting for his former co-star when the Oscar nominations start arriving.
