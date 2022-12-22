30th June 2023 sees the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones for the final time in Dial of Destiny, but this year saw the return of Ke Huy Quan in the Oscar-chasing Everything Everywhere All At Once. We were thrilled to see an impromptu Temple of Doom reunion at D23 when Indy and Shorty were reunited after almost 40 years, and looking back at that moment in a chat with Mike Ryan, Ford was very clear to make it known he’s rooting for his former co-star when the Oscar nominations start arriving.

22 HOURS AGO