Some of the 15 most popular Oregon homes for sale in 2022 are famous: Roloff Farm to Rummer midcentury modern

Inflation, staff shortages, a grocery megamerger and more: 8 of the biggest Oregon business stories of 2022
For a year in which the job market boomed, wages climbed and consumers spent generously, 2022 brought a great deal of economic angst. Consumers faced rising costs for all manner of goods and services, and that price inflation took a bite out of wage hikes. Businesses struggled to adapt to a new economic reality still largely shaped by the pandemic. Economists say a recession, albeit a mild one, looms next year.
Oregon’s extreme weather in 2022 included April snow and a record hot October
Snowfall in spring, a seemingly endless summer and an unusually hazardous ice storm in 2022 marked another year of tumultuous weather in Oregon. First came the snowflakes in April that broke records across the state in the middle of a wet first half of the year. Then Portland suffered through a grueling summer, including five days at 100 degrees or more and a long heat wave of 90-degree-plus days.
First Day Hikes back at Oregon State Parks, with guided hikes, free parking on Jan. 1
Jan. 1 might not sound like the perfect time to go hiking, but at Oregon’s state parks, it’s practically a high holiday. Parks will once again host the First Day Hikes event on New Year’s Day this weekend, encouraging people to kick off the year with guided hikes, wildlife watching and more.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast
People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Oregon winter storm: Portland area hit with high winds, outages
Note: Please check OregonLive’s home page for latest updates Tuesday evening. Final update of this article was 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy overnight rain and high winds have contributed to power outages, flooding and downed trees across the Portland metro region and the coast Tuesday. Drivers in the Portland area...
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
First Day Hikes, ‘Moulin Rouge,’ and Monica Mitchell art show: 6 things to do this week
As we jump into 2023, much of the weekend’s festivities will be centered around New Year’s Eve. Read more about that here: oregonlive.com/entertainment. But there are a few non-party events starting out the new year. Remember, many holiday light displays continue until Jan. 2 as well. Although the...
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep
I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
More than 18,000 Portland homes without power as high winds knock out electricity across Oregon
Nearly 20,000 homes are without power in Multnomah County as of noon, according to Portland General Electric’s outage map, as high winds batter the state, bringing down trees that have cut power lines and closed roads in the region. Local outages appear the worst in Clackamas County, where nearly...
Reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oregon, but hospitalized patients are rising
The Oregon Health Authority reported a 27% decline in the rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reported in the state Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus, however, increased by 10%. This marks the third straight week of declining known infections, though officials say it’s difficult to gain...
Oregon’s new paid leave program: What you need to know
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking...
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
Greyson Parisien’s time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
Flooding, landslides, towering waves possible as storm batters coastal, northwest Oregon, forecasters say
Forecasters warned that strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday could result in towering waves, flooding, power outages and landslides on the Oregon coast as holiday travelers and whale watchers crowd vacation spots. A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday, as wind gusts up to 75...
How a school project prompted Oregon to rid slavery from its constitution
Willamette University Professor Melissa Buis Michaux was supposed to be at an election night party, but decided to skip it when the results started to roll in. “I felt so nervous I stayed at home,” she said. Her former students Niki Kates and Riley Burton watched eagerly online from...
Housing will be a top focus for Oregon lawmakers in 2023 session
Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the nation but is felt most acutely on the West Coast.
Opinion: Public safety challenges require increased funding for prosecutors
Primus is district attorney of Umatilla County and is the newly elected president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. He lives in Pendleton. Oregon is at a pivotal moment for public safety, facing systemwide problems that require systemwide solutions. While much of the attention has been on providing funding for...
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown
Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
Readers respond: Grateful for Brown’s leadership
I was really happy to read John Tapogna’s op-ed about Kate Brown (“Thank you, Gov. Brown,” Dec. 21). It was important to see a data-based analysis of how well she and our state handled COVID-19. I and many others, I’m sure, appreciate her efforts. It’s too bad that more Oregonians don’t seem to recognize how well she steered us carefully through several difficult years. Think about China.We are witnessing a potential major failure of dealing with COVID. There seems to have been little thought given to balancing human lives, economic outcomes and societal well-being in the way our governor did. It will be interesting to see how China turns out.
Gov. Kate Brown appoints 5 judges, including 2 to Oregon Supreme Court
Gov. Kate Brown appointed five judges Wednesday – including two to the Oregon Supreme Court – bringing her eight-year tenure total for judicial appointments to 112. The five judges were all appointed to fill vacancies and start Jan. 1, according to a statement Wednesday from Brown’s office.
