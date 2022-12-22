ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame

With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said on recruiting class, coaching change, bowl prep

CHAMPAIGN — Just hours after wrapping up the 2023 early signing day proceedings, Bret Bielema joined ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Matt Schick on Sirius XM to discuss his recent contract extension, the 2023 Illini football recruiting class, the growth of the program over the last two years, recent staff transitions, managing the hectic month of December, bowl preparation, and the evolving challenge of NFL departures and players opting out of postseason play.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ohio State's Ryan Day named semifinalist for George Munger Award

The Ohio State football program made a big decision when Urban Meyer elected to step down after the 2018 season. The Buckeyes turned over control of the team to Ryan Day, Meyer's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over his final two seasons. Given Day's inexperience as a head coach, the Scarlet and Gray took a calculated risk. That risk has largely paid off. Day has carried on what Meyer did through his time in Columbus, continuing the success of the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders drawing SEC interest

Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of the most decorated arms in the transfer market. He was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and has thrown for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career. That pedigree has led to some SEC interest in the portal. Multiple sources have told 247Sports that Ole Miss and Auburn have been in contact with Sanders during his transfer process.
STILLWATER, OK
