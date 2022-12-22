The Ohio State football program made a big decision when Urban Meyer elected to step down after the 2018 season. The Buckeyes turned over control of the team to Ryan Day, Meyer's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over his final two seasons. Given Day's inexperience as a head coach, the Scarlet and Gray took a calculated risk. That risk has largely paid off. Day has carried on what Meyer did through his time in Columbus, continuing the success of the program.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO