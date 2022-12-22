Read full article on original website
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Remaining Ohio State recruiting needs post National Signing Day
Post National Signing Day and the end of the Early Signing Period, Bucknuts looks at what the Buckeyes’ remaining needs are.
South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame
With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.
Freeze on Auburn's new football coordinators
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses his hire as defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, and his pick as offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said on recruiting class, coaching change, bowl prep
CHAMPAIGN — Just hours after wrapping up the 2023 early signing day proceedings, Bret Bielema joined ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Matt Schick on Sirius XM to discuss his recent contract extension, the 2023 Illini football recruiting class, the growth of the program over the last two years, recent staff transitions, managing the hectic month of December, bowl preparation, and the evolving challenge of NFL departures and players opting out of postseason play.
Notre Dame Signees in Order: Loy’s Full List with Commentary
Irish Illustrated already ranked the Notre Dame signees from 1-24 as a staff, but I wanted to put my list together separately to be easily viewed. I also want to share my commentary about each of the soon-to-be Notre Dame players. Here we go.
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
Ohio State's Ryan Day named semifinalist for George Munger Award
The Ohio State football program made a big decision when Urban Meyer elected to step down after the 2018 season. The Buckeyes turned over control of the team to Ryan Day, Meyer's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over his final two seasons. Given Day's inexperience as a head coach, the Scarlet and Gray took a calculated risk. That risk has largely paid off. Day has carried on what Meyer did through his time in Columbus, continuing the success of the program.
DII transfer CB Shon Stephens has P5 offers, visits set in January
West Liberty standout Shon Stephens is looking to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility at the Power Five level after recording eight interceptions at the Division Two level. Virginia Tech has awarded him that opportunity, extending a scholarship offer in December. Indiana has also offered. Next month, he will...
Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders drawing SEC interest
Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of the most decorated arms in the transfer market. He was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and has thrown for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career. That pedigree has led to some SEC interest in the portal. Multiple sources have told 247Sports that Ole Miss and Auburn have been in contact with Sanders during his transfer process.
Scholarship Count: Where does Ohio State stand after national signing day?
On Wednesday, Ohio State added 20 high school football players as signees for the 2023 football recruiting class. We shared bios with video clips on all 20 of these players here. Now that the dust has settled from national signing day, we thought it might be useful to tally it...
