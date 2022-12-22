Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Stadium Is Mostly Empty For Christmas Eve Game
Chicago Bears fans apparently don't want to spend their Christmas Eves at Soldier Field enduring frigid temperatures. Soldier Field is mostly empty just ahead of kickoff between the Bears and Bills this Saturday afternoon. The NFL clearly didn't think this one through. Most fans aren't ...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
NFL World Reacts To Major Rob Gronkowski Update
Are we going to see Rob Gronkowski back on the field in 2023?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the door is open for the All-Pro tight end to make his return to the football field. "The door is open" for Rob Gronkowski to unretire and...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Look: NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tirico Said
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, in overtime on Sunday night. It was not a very well played game. Both teams were tied, 6-6, in the third quarter. NBC announcer Mike Tirico's comment on the game went viral during that third period of action. "A pointless third...
ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Troubling Jalen Hurts Injury Update
The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this Saturday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles might be without Hurts for next weekend's game against the Saints as well. At the very least, his Week 17 status is uncertain.
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Benched Again
Jets fans rejoice. After two weeks without Mike White in the lineup, the veteran QB is due back for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, doctors have cleared White for contact after recovering from a ribs injury and he's now expected to be the starter in Week 17.
NFL Team Plans To Bench Starting Quarterback If He 'Struggles' Today
The Commanders won't be very patient with Taylor Heinicke when they face the 49ers this Saturday afternoon. According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders have a plan in place to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz if he struggles. Heinicke has been leading Washington's offense since Oct. 23....
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury won’t resign in 2023
While the Arizona Cardinals are expected to make significant changes this offseason after a disappointing 2022 season, head coach Kliff
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
