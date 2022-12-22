Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Dec. 24, 25 & 26
Marguerite Seely, 91, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Sea Level. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Through The Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 at the church on Thursday.
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
Hubert family needs our prayers and support after Lejeune Marine's death
HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Parole absconder arrested in New Bern, jailed without bond
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man was arrested as a probation absconder at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Rodney Gaskill, 60, was paroled from prison on Aug. 23, 2022 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult and he failed to report to his probation officer.
Carteret Court Docket - Dec. 19
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. ** 1 BEAMON,JAMES,A BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE BISHOP,J 20CRS053222. LARCENY OF A FIREARM. FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION. 2 BELL,JAMES,ALLEN FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION MOOTS,S 20CRS051476. 3 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE WOODLING,CO 22CRS001008. POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. 4 BLAKE,SHEILA,LOUISE FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION WALDEN,D 20CRS052091. 5...
Atlantic Beach councilmen to interview finalists for town manager position
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 19 to hold special meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4 to interview final candidates to succeed David Walker as town manager. Both meetings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom in the town hall at 125 West Fort...
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
