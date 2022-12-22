Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Analysts weigh in on Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State
DJ Uiagalelei made it official on Christmas Eve, announcing he is heading to the Pac-12. The former Clemson quarterback has found a new college home and will be suiting up for Oregon State next season. (...)
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture
Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: Three Things to Watch
Christmas is over and before you know it, UNC football fans can put a bow on a season that was equal parts gifts and coal. The Tar Heels, Coastal Division champions for the last time, can reach 10 wins with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oregon, fourth-place finishers in the Pac-12. The Ducks are reaching for the same milestone and would have something of a homefield advantage in San Diego, or at least time-zone advantage.
kcfmradio.com
Holiday Bowl; College Hoops; Bandon Baskteball Tournament
This Wednesday is the Holiday Bowl where the Oregon Ducks will meet with the Tarheels of North Carolina. The Ducks traveled to San Diego on Friday evening after their final practice in Eugene. The team will practice again today before a walk-through tomorrow of the field and its facilities. The game will be played at Petco Park with a 5pm Wednesday kickoff. Pregame for the Ducks will begin at 3pm on Wednesday on KCST.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
KDRV
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
kezi.com
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
kezi.com
Hundreds line up outside Alluvium in Eugene for free Christmas meal
EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of people lined up early outside of Alluvium Church to get a warm Christmas meal, free clothes, and other resources. Organizer Will Paradis said this was a community-driven effort, and they'll give out around 2,000 pounds of food and groceries this Christmas. "We are here with...
KVAL
POLICE: Single-vehicle fatal crash at N. Washington and Clark Street
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday (December 26), a Chevy Silverado crashed into a concrete utility pole at N. Washington and Clark Street. Eugene Police officers were dispatched at 2:14 a.m., and responded to the single-vehicle crash; the driver of the pickup-truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and a passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
kezi.com
Man with warrant arrested after K-9 search, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wanted man was arrested Tuesday after driving away from police and barricading himself in an apartment, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:31 p.m. on December 20, two patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in a no-parking zone in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area with a person in the driver’s seat. EPD said the officers recognized the person as a man with a warrant for his arrest, and they approached him on foot. Officers said that as soon as the man spotted them, he drove away, stopped a short distance away, then left the vehicle and ran towards Autumn Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
697K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0