Washington, DC

mymcmedia.org

Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda

Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
RICHMOND, VA
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
GREENBELT, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Hill

Northern Virginia sheriff ends voluntary cooperation agreement with ICE

The Arlington County sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that it has ended its voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff Beth Arthur said her office will no longer recognize any “voluntary requests” from ICE and will not contact the agency about releases from its facility, starting on Tuesday.  “I am extremely passionate…
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
sungazette.news

Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?

Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police

Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
GREENBELT, MD

