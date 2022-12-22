Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda
Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
Man arrested in Mexico for 2010 murder in Bethesda
Police said a man from Northern Virginia, wanted for killing a woman in her home in Bethesda, Md. in 2010, was waiting to be extradited to the United States from Mexico Friday morning.
utv44.com
Doctor arrested for punching police officer at US Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - A doctor has been arrested for punching a police officer at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, nearly two years ago. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, has been a practicing doctor for nearly four decades, and was arrested on Tuesday. The FBI's affidavit reports that Starer drove to...
TODAY.com
Power station attacks on Christmas leave 17,000 without power
At least 17,000 people in Washington have their power back on after four power substations were burglarized and damaged on Christmas. Police have no suspects.Dec. 26, 2022.
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
‘White dudes’: Proud Boys leader rips Oath Keepers despite reports of coordination
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio repudiated the Oath Keepers during his private testimony to the Jan. 6 committee last February, contradicting lawmakers' suggestion of ties between the two right-wing groups.
Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
Richard 'Bigo' Barnett facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
Northern Virginia sheriff ends voluntary cooperation agreement with ICE
The Arlington County sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that it has ended its voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff Beth Arthur said her office will no longer recognize any “voluntary requests” from ICE and will not contact the agency about releases from its facility, starting on Tuesday. “I am extremely passionate…
15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police. Police...
sungazette.news
Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?
Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
NBC Washington
15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police
Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
Centre Daily
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
