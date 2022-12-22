Read full article on original website
Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon (9-3) takes on North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday (5 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. With three defenders opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft and 15 players entering the transfer portal, the Ducks will have a considerably smaller roster than during the regular season.
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History
Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
Icy Marion County road leads to 17 stuck vehicles
Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
Wilsonville closes facilities due to winter storm
The city of Wilsonville closed all facilities today as a safety precaution due to the winter storm, the city announced in a tweet this morning. This includes City Hall, the library and the community center, the tweet said.
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Shooting on Christmas morning in rural Grand Ronde leads to police chase
GRAND RONDE Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is on police’s “Naughty List” after a shooting and a chase that triggered a shelter-in-place in rural Grand Ronde on Christmas morning. A spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Polk County. The suspect then...
Man accused of setting fire to Salem business
A 30-year-old man is accused of setting fire to a business in Salem earlier this month. Evan Lee Webber was arrested Saturday in Keizer on allegations of second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief. He’s being held at the Polk County jail. Webber set containers on fire in a...
Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace...
Driver injured in crash on I-5 near Wilsonville amid icy roads
A vehicle traveling north on I-5 flipped and rolled into the opposite lanes on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. The crash occurred after a winter storm caused icy roads and dangerous driving conditions ahead of the holidays.
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
