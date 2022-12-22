Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
WATCH: 2022 Holiday Super Seniors Special
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we look back on the year that was, enjoy some of Joe Carroll’s favorite Super Seniors stories from 2022 shared in this holiday special, hosted by Darren Perron. Watch the special here through our partner site, VUit.
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
WCAX
Storm ends but travel headaches linger as some still wait to get home
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are still dealing with the impacts of that dangerous storm. There weren’t any delays coming or going from the Burlington International Airport by Monday evening, but some people are still just trying to get home for the holidays. “My mom was very sad,”...
WCAX
Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road
On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
WCAX
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, December 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Christmas Eve. You can celebrate Christmas Eve at Smuggler’s Notch! The ski mountain is host to a variety of events all day today, including a scavenger hunt, visit from Santa and his reindeer, fireworks, and more. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and all events are free. You can find the full schedule here.
WCAX
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of post-holiday sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday shopping season may start with Black Friday, but the deals don’t end once Christmas is over. Many shoppers were out in Burlington Monday to take advantage of the post-holiday bargains. Stores up and down the Church Street Marketplace were busy with people getting...
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
WCAX
Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. It happened early this morning at Esox on Main Street. Police say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.
WCAX
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
WCAX
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart.
WCAX
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree on Friday. Castleton police say wind gusts blew up to 60 miles per hour in the area. Police say the 51-year-old was outside her home on East Creek Drive around 7:15 a.m. when the tree snapped and landed on her.
WCAX
VTrans warns of rough roads following flash freeze, snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road conditions worsened overnight as a flash freeze hit the region. If you do have to drive, be prepared for tough conditions. VTrans says they have 350 personnel working through the storm. About 280 plows should be on the roads this weekend. Wind makes for low...
Comments / 0