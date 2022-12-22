UPDATE: TVA has lifted the requirement for power companies to reduce power. EPB released the following statement. “As of 11:30 a.m. on December 24, TVA indicated mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed. Currently, TVA indicates they do not expect more will be needed before the end of the arctic blast. Should TVA require power reductions again, EPB will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages. Critical community service providers such as hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.”

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO