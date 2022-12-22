Read full article on original website
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store. Floyd County Sheriff officials said 60-year-old Debra Collins was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash.
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
DeKalb County authorities arrest 34 on drug-related charges
The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
WDEF
EPB implementing Rolling Blackouts at request of TVA
UPDATE: TVA has lifted the requirement for power companies to reduce power. EPB released the following statement. “As of 11:30 a.m. on December 24, TVA indicated mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed. Currently, TVA indicates they do not expect more will be needed before the end of the arctic blast. Should TVA require power reductions again, EPB will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages. Critical community service providers such as hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.”
ridgeviewnews.com
Hazardous Road Conditions already being Reported
Please be aware that black ice has been reported on the Barnes Run Road area. Gilmer County has dispatched first responders to accident scenes and have multiple reports of black ice on their roads. Bridges are ice covered and extreme caution should be used when traveling today. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and stay safe!
