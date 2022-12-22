Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
QB reveals shocking truth about Ohio State recruiting money
When the NCAA changed its policy surrounding players’ name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit from their college athletic careers, many assumed that it would help the major notorious college football powerhouses the most. But as one recent high-profile quarterback commit explains, that isn’t necessarily the case.
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Alabama Bowl Prep Is Bad News For Kansas State
Just because Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad is going to sleepwalk through the Sugar Bowl. In fact, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are taking a very serious approach to their final game of the season. Speaking to reporters this week, Saban...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Video: Extremely Dirty Late Hit In Bowl Game Today
We had an extremely late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon. Bowling Green and New Mexico State are playing in the bowl game on Monday afternoon. Midway through the first quarter, New Mexico State hit Bowling Green way out of bounds. "these late hits gotta stop," one...
Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture
Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jim Harbaugh Speculation
Where is Jim Harbaugh going to be coaching next year?. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has maintained that he'll be back in Ann Arbor for another season of college football. But Harbaugh's name is now being mentioned in NFL circles. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday....
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
