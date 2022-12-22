Read full article on original website
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
WDEF
EPB implementing Rolling Blackouts at request of TVA
UPDATE: TVA has lifted the requirement for power companies to reduce power. EPB released the following statement. “As of 11:30 a.m. on December 24, TVA indicated mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed. Currently, TVA indicates they do not expect more will be needed before the end of the arctic blast. Should TVA require power reductions again, EPB will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages. Critical community service providers such as hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.”
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
WDEF
Dalton Elks Lodge Gives Toys and Food to Community for Christmas
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- An organization in Dalton had its annual Christmas community giveback early this Christmas Eve morning. The Dalton Elks Lodge organized Christmas gifts and food for over a hundred families in the Dalton area. They have been organizing this event every single year for decades. Junior Roberson, a...
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
