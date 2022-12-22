ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay closes part of 18th Avenue due to snow drifting

Extremely windy and drifting conditions have caused a Sturgeon Bay street to be temporarily closed. Sturgeon Bay Municipal Director Mike Barker reports that North 18th Ave between Alabama Street and Colorado Place has been closed to traffic due to near zero visibility and severe drifting. He says the City of Sturgeon Bay crews will keep an eye on the area and reopen when possible but expects the street to remain closed through the night as high winds are forecasted throughout the day.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Charges In Fox River Boat Crash

There are finally charges in last summer’s boat crash on the Fox River that sent a dozen people to the hospital. The state’s Department of Justice yesterday announced hit-and-run charges against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann from Oshkosh. Investigators say he crashed his boat into the riverboat On The Loos...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pups Fergie and Nova are ready for their forever family

(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?. These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well. Both Fergie and Nova would love a...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. Jesse Funk, Public Information Office for the Appleton Airport, says staff are doing everything they can to accommodate travel plans for passengers.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance

The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Emergency Management Warns of Cold Weather Risks

With the temps getting lower and the snow piling up, the Manitowoc County Emergency Management team is reminding homeowners to keep the exhaust pipes outside of their home clear. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club this week, Emergency Management Director Kayla Beckerdite warned that as temperatures fall and snow accumulates,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy