wearegreenbay.com
How a local towing company is handling an influx of requests after winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Brown County implemented a tow ban Friday through Sunday because of the winter storm, towing companies have been receiving an increased number of service requests. Even before a winter storm passed through northeast Wisconsin, Glenn’s 24hr Towing was experiencing a flood of drivers...
Semi-truck on fire closes portion of US 151
All lanes are blocked on US 151 Northbound in Fond du Lac County due to a Semi-truck catching fire.
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay closes part of 18th Avenue due to snow drifting
Extremely windy and drifting conditions have caused a Sturgeon Bay street to be temporarily closed. Sturgeon Bay Municipal Director Mike Barker reports that North 18th Ave between Alabama Street and Colorado Place has been closed to traffic due to near zero visibility and severe drifting. He says the City of Sturgeon Bay crews will keep an eye on the area and reopen when possible but expects the street to remain closed through the night as high winds are forecasted throughout the day.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441
"This is the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department with an important message. A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately."
seehafernews.com
Charges In Fox River Boat Crash
There are finally charges in last summer’s boat crash on the Fox River that sent a dozen people to the hospital. The state’s Department of Justice yesterday announced hit-and-run charges against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann from Oshkosh. Investigators say he crashed his boat into the riverboat On The Loos...
wearegreenbay.com
Pups Fergie and Nova are ready for their forever family
(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?. These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well. Both Fergie and Nova would love a...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. Jesse Funk, Public Information Office for the Appleton Airport, says staff are doing everything they can to accommodate travel plans for passengers.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance
The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Emergency Management Warns of Cold Weather Risks
With the temps getting lower and the snow piling up, the Manitowoc County Emergency Management team is reminding homeowners to keep the exhaust pipes outside of their home clear. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club this week, Emergency Management Director Kayla Beckerdite warned that as temperatures fall and snow accumulates,...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
wapl.com
International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
