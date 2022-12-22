Extremely windy and drifting conditions have caused a Sturgeon Bay street to be temporarily closed. Sturgeon Bay Municipal Director Mike Barker reports that North 18th Ave between Alabama Street and Colorado Place has been closed to traffic due to near zero visibility and severe drifting. He says the City of Sturgeon Bay crews will keep an eye on the area and reopen when possible but expects the street to remain closed through the night as high winds are forecasted throughout the day.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO