Johnson County, KS

Johnson County patrol car rear-ended in weather-related crash

By Sydnie Savage
 4 days ago

GARDNER, Kan. —The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says no one was hurt after a car crashed into the back of a patrol vehicle Thursday morning.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page showing the damaged vehicle with the caption:

“This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop!  Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.SLOW DOWN and stay home if you can!”

The sheriff’s department said a lieutenant was working a crash along Interstate 35 near Gardner Road, when the patrol car was struck from behind by a car they say was going too fast.

