Milwaukee County, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,317 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,594 cases per day. In 2020, 1,447 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,275 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Santa reads to children

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Santa paid us a wonderful visit in studio for our Holiday Special! This including a heartwarming reading to local children. He also taught them a special Reindeer Dance!. To connect with Santa, check out his website here: Santa Paul (santapaul47.com)
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI

