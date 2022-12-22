Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,317 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,594 cases per day. In 2020, 1,447 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,275 cases per day.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County medical examiner investigating death at assisted living facility
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility. In a statement Hall said the case is under investigation, an autopsy has been performed and the cause and manner of death are pending. The death occurred at Parkside Manner, 6300 67th St. Representatives with...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.
WISN
Exclusive: Off-duty Mequon firefighter struck on freeway speaks with 12 News
It's been three days since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was struck while helping with a crash on Interstate I-894 at National Avenue. As Lipp recovers from his hospital bed with a broken back, ribs, liver, face and hand injuries, he spoke exclusively with 12 News. "Josh, how you...
SEE IT: Kyle Rittenhouse raises $40K toward legal defense fund for Kenosha civil suits
Kyle Rittenhouse thanked his followers on Christmas Eve for donating to his legal defense fund against civil action suits stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which he shot three men, killing two.
CBS 58
3rd grader collects over 600 toys to donate to Children's Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local third grader is taking on the role of Santa this year, she started a toy drive to raise enough toys for every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin to get a present. Eva Ferreira and her mom Candice Ferreira knew it would be hard to...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Special, Santa reads to children
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Santa paid us a wonderful visit in studio for our Holiday Special! This including a heartwarming reading to local children. He also taught them a special Reindeer Dance!. To connect with Santa, check out his website here: Santa Paul (santapaul47.com)
CBS 58
Milwaukee County deputy's squad struck in hit-and-run on city's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy is recovering Monday after an early morning crash. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was in a squad car that was hit by another car at Fond du Lac and Baldwin on Milwaukee's north side. The car was coming out...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
CBS 58
Waukesha water main break results in roughly 1 million gallons lost over 2 hours
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday's slow thaw ended up being bad for some businesses in Waukesha. The change in temperature led to a water main break near Sunset and West Avenue. Crews got the call around 8 a.m. and it was no easy find. It took about eight hours...
wpr.org
'Flight to the North Pole' brings holiday cheer to Wisconsin kids with cancer
The North Pole may be some 3,000 miles from Wisconsin, but kids in the Milwaukee area got to visit the winter wonderland in their own backyards earlier this month. Flight to the North Pole is a trip held every December at General Mitchell International Airport for kids with childhood cancer and their families.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
CBS 58
Meditate Milwaukee to host New Years Day event at Riverside Theatre
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meditate Milwaukee is inviting you to a first-of-its-kind event in Milwaukee on New Years Day. Organizers say the goal is to set intentions for peace, compassion, and understanding. Find details here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lee family pregnancy announcement videos go viral, Kenosha residents share journey with IVF
KENOSHA — Jordan and Tiah Lee, a former Racine County Eye Hometown Hero, have been married since 2019, but growing their family didn’t come as quickly as they had hoped. After three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and one round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), they are finally pregnant.
