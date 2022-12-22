Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Must-Try Restaurants in Georgetown DC
If you are looking for a restaurant in Washington DC that serves delicious food and a great atmosphere, you must check out Ristorante Piccolo. This Italian eatery is located in the heart of Georgetown. It is the ideal place for romantic dinners for two. This Italian restaurant has a warm and inviting ambiance similar to a European supper club. It offers an updated take on classic Italian cuisine. It has a second-floor balcony that overlooks historic Georgetown.
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
mocoshow.com
Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg
EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26
(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception. Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware. DCA IAD BWI
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: When many malls are struggling, Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza seems to be thriving. Why?
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on July 1. Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park.
New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard
WASHINGTON — A new Florida-themed bar is coming to Navy Yard the week of Christmas to satisfy all of your vacation, gator and pool visual needs this season. The 14,000-square-foot location with a near-1,000-person capacity is the latest project of Mission Group, whose current spots include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard, Hawthorne, The Admiral and Salazar.
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WTOP
Commanders, Snyder facing suit over ‘Hogs’ branding
Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are facing another lawsuit again, this time by the alleged owners of the original HOGS trademark. Washington legends Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean, and Doc Walker expect to sue Snyder over copyright compensation claims related to “The Hogs” legacy.
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe begins festive period with donation to Children's National Hospital in Washington
Frances Tiafoe is very big on giving back to the community as he came from a rather modest background himself and he started it off by giving a donation in his native D.C. area. Tiafoe prepared a donation for a children's hospital in Washington for the holiday season and he...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
WTOP
DC311 adds Go-Go music into customer service calls
D.C.’s 311 phone service will now play the District’s homegrown Go-Go music in the background while people navigate the service menu. DC311 provides a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors looking for services and information 24 hours a day and 365 days a year in the District.
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
mymcmedia.org
Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda
Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
WTOP
Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station
Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
Baltimore Times
Dishing Up Caribbean Goodness is a Family Affair
Sometimes the path to entrepreneurship is not always a straight one. Kamica Moore—owner of KM Island Cuisine, LLC—located at 110 West 25th St. in Baltimore, Maryland knows that the right timing can lead to the highest reward. The Anne Arundel County resident knows that conversation over a flavorful plate of Jamaican food never goes out of style. Appreciation for her customers leads her to offer them the best she can daily.
TODAY.com
Power station attacks on Christmas leave 17,000 without power
At least 17,000 people in Washington have their power back on after four power substations were burglarized and damaged on Christmas. Police have no suspects.Dec. 26, 2022.
Comments / 0