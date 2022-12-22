PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio -- New photos of Lake Erie’s Gibraltar Island and Put-in-Bay Harbor show a beautiful effect of Winter Storm Elliot. The National Weather Service this weekend reported that the waters of Lake Erie’s western bank have reached an all-time low. That’s the effect of a “seiche,” or a standing wave twirling in a body of water, which occurs when strong wings and fast changes in the atmospheric pressure push the water from one end to the other.

