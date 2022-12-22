Read full article on original website
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
Winter storm blamed for dozens of deaths in western New York, across U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from...
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
How much snow did we get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio and every other part of the state got hammered by Winter Storm Elliott as it brought frigid temperatures, drifting snow and wind gusts. On Friday, much of the region was blanketed with about 4 to 6 inches of snow. Throughout the night and early into Saturday a light snow fell.
Check out these amazing Gibraltar Island photos in the wake of the winter storm
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio -- New photos of Lake Erie’s Gibraltar Island and Put-in-Bay Harbor show a beautiful effect of Winter Storm Elliot. The National Weather Service this weekend reported that the waters of Lake Erie’s western bank have reached an all-time low. That’s the effect of a “seiche,” or a standing wave twirling in a body of water, which occurs when strong wings and fast changes in the atmospheric pressure push the water from one end to the other.
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what you need to know about Ohio's snow emergency levels
OHIO — A winter storm will hit the state starting late Thursday night. First, it'll start with rain, but then a steep drop in temperatures will make it all freeze overnight. Throughout the state, counties will start posting what snow emergency level they are at — either Level 1, 2 or 3.
Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
When does the winter storm arrive? Here's a timeline of the weather conditions and impacts for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As we continue to track a significant winter storm for later this week, we're expecting major impacts across Northeast Ohio throughout the days ahead -- and it all arrives just before the Christmas holiday weekend. How could this impact your travel plans? Below is a timeline of...
