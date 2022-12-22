ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Check out these amazing Gibraltar Island photos in the wake of the winter storm

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio -- New photos of Lake Erie’s Gibraltar Island and Put-in-Bay Harbor show a beautiful effect of Winter Storm Elliot. The National Weather Service this weekend reported that the waters of Lake Erie’s western bank have reached an all-time low. That’s the effect of a “seiche,” or a standing wave twirling in a body of water, which occurs when strong wings and fast changes in the atmospheric pressure push the water from one end to the other.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Here's what you need to know about Ohio's snow emergency levels

OHIO — A winter storm will hit the state starting late Thursday night. First, it'll start with rain, but then a steep drop in temperatures will make it all freeze overnight. Throughout the state, counties will start posting what snow emergency level they are at — either Level 1, 2 or 3.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
