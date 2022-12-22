ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy