FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Couple dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus marry after long courtship
A wedding to remember in Parma Heights, not only for the single digit temperatures but more importantly, the couple at the center of it all.
Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year. The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their...
Canceled flights leave hundreds stranded in Cleveland on Christmas Eve
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people are stranded in Cleveland and won’t make it home for Christmas, after learning their flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled on Christmas Eve. One traveler after another was upset, angry and disappointed after learning of the cancellations in some cases,...
Christmas trees make a good post-holiday snack for goats and sheep
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you want to keep your once-living Christmas tree out of a landfill, consider making it a snack for needle-nibbling animals. One place to do that is in Parma, where the Stearns Homestead farm at 6975 Ridge Road feeds discarded Christmas trees to its goats and sheep.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks. The four decided to rent a car since their...
Prune pierogies; black & white TV; Midnight Christmas Mass – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The odor of garlic coming from the kitchen. The warm smell of fresh chocolate chip cookies giving your nose a warm hug,. The visitor who comes with a box from Hough Bakery. It’s tied closed with a string. Cupcakes inside. The uncle who drinks too...
Rising to the task: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – My mom had a saying – you don’t really appreciate someone until they are gone. I’m changing that a bit to – You don’t really appreciate someone until you need them. That was the case this past week with winter’s...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway takes families on a trip to the North Pole
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — All aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway as a special train takes families directly to the North Pole. After all are on board and name tags are handed out, Post Master Barb begins to hand out materials for kids to write letters to Santa. Kids begin writing as the train heads toward the North Pole.
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
Stark Humane Society responds to 14 calls for pets left out in the cold Friday
To keep animals safe during Friday's inclement weather, the Stark Humane Society responded to 14 calls to pick animals up.
43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can
A 43-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly fatally hitting a victim with a beer can. (Photo: True Crime Daily) 43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can. According to a published post by True Crime Daily, a man, 43 years of age, was arrested just recently after...
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day. “Honestly, I shed a few tears because we don’t know what’s to occur,” said Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz. Willis opened...
Bitter misery: Historic storm packs punch, makes travel treacherous
From slide-offs to power outages, the winter storm had public safety and utility crews alike trying to handle incidents brought on by this winter storm.
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place
After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver saved after car impaled
On Christmas Eve, Jimmy Burchett's car struck a guardrail that "went all the way through the car and probably out the back by 12 to 14 feet," a fire official said.
Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
