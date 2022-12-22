ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Canceled flights leave hundreds stranded in Cleveland on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people are stranded in Cleveland and won’t make it home for Christmas, after learning their flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled on Christmas Eve. One traveler after another was upset, angry and disappointed after learning of the cancellations in some cases,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway takes families on a trip to the North Pole

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — All aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway as a special train takes families directly to the North Pole. After all are on board and name tags are handed out, Post Master Barb begins to hand out materials for kids to write letters to Santa. Kids begin writing as the train heads toward the North Pole.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
orangeandbluepress.com

43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can

A 43-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly fatally hitting a victim with a beer can. (Photo: True Crime Daily) 43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can. According to a published post by True Crime Daily, a man, 43 years of age, was arrested just recently after...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
SANDUSKY, OH

