SFGate
S. Korea to pardon former leader Lee for corruption crimes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday it will grant a special pardon to ex-President Lee Myung-bak, who was sentenced to a 17-year prison term for a range of corruption crimes. The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Lee...
SFGate
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
SFGate
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
NEW YORK (AP) — Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record. James Essig, chief of...
SFGate
NY attorney general invites price gouging complaints
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday invited the state’s residents to report any price gouging by stores facing shortages of painkillers and fever reducers for children. The attorney general, a Democrat, issued a consumer alert amid a surge of cases of the...
SFGate
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use
The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
