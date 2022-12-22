Read full article on original website
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Christmas
Green is questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness. Green has struggled lately, shooting just 36.5 percent from the field over his past eight appearances. If he sits out Sunday, bigger roles could be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, James Wiseman and other big men.
Aaron Gordon dunk: Watch Nuggets forward unleash season's best slam in crucial moment during Christmas win
Here's a fun fact: Aaron Gordon wears the number 50 because of the many, many times he's achieved that score in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Here's a less fun fact: he's never actually won the Slam Dunk Contest despite racking up the most 50-point dunks in its history (eight). Here's the most fun fact of the night: on Sunday, Gordon unleashed a dunk more fearsome than anything ever scored by the judges.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Lakers trade rumors: Front office doesn't want to compound previous mistakes with another deal, per report
Things are growing increasingly dire for the Los Angeles Lakers. After clawing their way back into the playoff hunt following a 2-10 start, they've now lost four in a row with Anthony Davis out injured. It's a frustrating turn of events especially considering how well LeBron James is playing. The four-time MVP turns 38 this week, and has scored at least 30 points on 50 percent shooting or better in seven straight games.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Moderate effort in loss
Okudah recorded six tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers. Okudah has now put forth back-to-back games with six stops, while he's now up to 72 total tackles on the 2022-23 campaign following this past weekend's matchup in Carolina. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick should continue starting at cornerback opposite of Will Harris when Detroit hosts the Bears on New Year's Day.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Misses final quarter of Week 16
Williams suffered an apparent left leg injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers and didn't return, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Williams appeared to suffer the injury on a third-down reception with 3:53 remaining in the quarter. Given that Detroit trailed by 18 points when Williams exited, it's possible he was withheld from the remainder of the contest due to D'Andre Swift being the team's preferred back in the hurry-up offense. Williams finished Saturday's contest with seven carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards.
