West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull students win national esports competition

TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Public Schools Esports team, which is in its first year, has won a national competition. The team, which consists of 62 students from Madison and Hillcrest middle schools, won the Fall 2022 Association for Middle Level Education esports tournament. For the past 13 weeks, the...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua

TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
TORRINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday

HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Three people dead after West Hartford car crash Sunday morning

WEST HARTFORD – Three people were killed in a car crash Sunday morning, marking the third fatal wreck in the town in a week, according to police. Officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to a report of a two-car collision on Simsbury Road, near Timberwood Road, according to a news release from the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Want to eradicate anti-Semitism? Stop reacting to it

There has been much discussion about the overt anti-Semitism recently spewed by several celebrities, and as a rabbi and local Jewish community leader, it was heartening to see the tremendous unilateral response to these abhorrent acts, and the widespread expressions by so many that hatred has no room here. In...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam

HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
HADDAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield

A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
ENFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull restaurants help provide food for those in need

TRUMBULL — Melissa Cotto grew up believing that it's important to give back. Cotto co-owns Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. in Trumbull with her sister, Marina DeCarli. She said their mother was a nurse and they grew up with the idea that everyone should do their part to help others.
TRUMBULL, CT

