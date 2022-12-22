Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull students win national esports competition
TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Public Schools Esports team, which is in its first year, has won a national competition. The team, which consists of 62 students from Madison and Hillcrest middle schools, won the Fall 2022 Association for Middle Level Education esports tournament. For the past 13 weeks, the...
trumbulltimes.com
Repairs to New Milford High School roof — which has had 2 fires in a year — are 70 percent complete
NEW MILFORD — Roof work at the high school is 70 percent complete just five months after a fire broke out on the roof. “The contractor has been aggressively moving forward as the weather permits on completing the project,” Mayor Pete Bass said. The project to repair the...
trumbulltimes.com
Firefighter Matthias Wirtz dies battling blaze on Quinnipiac Ave. in North Haven early Monday, chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NORTH HAVEN— Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the town's department, died after battling a two-alarm blaze in the 100 block of Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven early Monday, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Scott Bisson said...
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua
TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday
HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
trumbulltimes.com
Three people dead after West Hartford car crash Sunday morning
WEST HARTFORD – Three people were killed in a car crash Sunday morning, marking the third fatal wreck in the town in a week, according to police. Officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to a report of a two-car collision on Simsbury Road, near Timberwood Road, according to a news release from the West Hartford Police Department.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Want to eradicate anti-Semitism? Stop reacting to it
There has been much discussion about the overt anti-Semitism recently spewed by several celebrities, and as a rabbi and local Jewish community leader, it was heartening to see the tremendous unilateral response to these abhorrent acts, and the widespread expressions by so many that hatred has no room here. In...
trumbulltimes.com
Barzetti Welding expands the longtime Bethel firm to meet 'customer-driven' demand for big jobs
BETHEL — Business has been booming at Barzetti Welding, whose second-generation owner says a recent expansion has resulted in increased efficiency and capacity at the longtime welding-services company. “Last year, we built a new 4,000-square-foot building adjacent to our existing shop and have expanded our operations to encompass larger...
trumbulltimes.com
Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam
HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in Enfield
A 26-year-old Enfield man is free on $250,000 bond while facing accusations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in August in a wooded spot between Asnuntuck and Main streets in Enfield. DEFENDANT: Rahkim Rashad West, 26, who has listed an address on Park Avenue in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault,...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull restaurants help provide food for those in need
TRUMBULL — Melissa Cotto grew up believing that it's important to give back. Cotto co-owns Marianna's Pantry, 6528 Main St. in Trumbull with her sister, Marina DeCarli. She said their mother was a nurse and they grew up with the idea that everyone should do their part to help others.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury area Kris Kringle hangs up Santa hat after more than 50 years of spreading Christmas joy
DANBURY — After more than a half-century of spreading holiday cheer, Jerry DeJulia says his Santa Claus days have sadly come to an end. Since 1964, DeJuia had made arrangements with families in Danbury and surrounding towns to visit their homes, dressed up as Santa Claus, each Christmas Eve.
trumbulltimes.com
Fire officials find 'moderate' level of carbon monoxide in Barkhamsted home: no injuries reported
BARKHAMSTED — Fire officials found a "moderate" level of carbon monoxide in a local home. No injuries were reported. The carbon monoxide level was the result of a gas-powered generator operating too close to the home with the exhaust pointed toward the garage, fire officials said. On Friday night,...
