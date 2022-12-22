Read full article on original website
Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. .An incoming storm system will produce a period of moderate to heavy. rainfall tonight for the coast and Coastal Mountains of southwest. Washington and northwest Oregon. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Rain, heavy at times, in the Olympics through Tuesday will keep the. Skokomish River above flood stage until late in the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. county, Del Norte. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in...
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
