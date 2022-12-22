ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

SFGate

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South. winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with...
NORMAN, OK
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST. WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow. accumulations of two to three feet anticipated above 8,000. feet. Total snow amounts of one to two feet expected from. 7,000 feet...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-272215- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ

