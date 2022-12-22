Chiefs’ Jody Fortson out vs. Seahawks, several players questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing a tight end on Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Jody Fortson has been ruled out against Seattle. The fourth-year tight end is dealing with an elbow injury that head coach Andy Reid said could sideline him for some time.

Defensive end Mike Danna and safety Deon Bush are both listed as questionable with illnesses.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is listed as doubtful after missing three days of practice with an illness as well.

Veteran DT Brandon Williams will most likely be looked upon to fill the role in Saunders’ absence.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.