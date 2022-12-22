ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

The Weed Bodega Was Beautiful While It Lasted

New York will have its first legal recreational cannabis storefront up and running on December 29. The Housing Works–operated shop will take over the space previously occupied by the Gap on 8th and Broadway, a sign of hard times for traditional retail (denim, khakis) and fast times for the new (marijuana). There will be “75 to 100 unique products” on offer, including edibles and pre-rolls. Absent from the location, tragically: kaleidoscopic murals featuring the friendly, stoned faces of Rick and Morty, SpongeBob, or the Pink Panther; neon lights; décor such as a skull with a joint in its mouth; and exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles. It also won’t be open between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m., which is generally when exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles are the only things you want to eat.
Daily Voice

'Amazingly Good Food': New Mexican Restaurant Cited As One Of Best In Mount Kisco

A restaurant in Northern Westchester is continuing to receive rave reviews from visitors, who are saying it has some of the best Mexican food in the area. Mexican Fiesta Taqueria, which opened in September 2022 and is located in Mount Kisco at 360 North Bedford Rd. (Route 117), is known for dishes such as tacos, burritos, nachos, and taco salads that are made with an authentic touch.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York

If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
NEW YORK STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
VINTON, VA
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
CONNECTICUT STATE
101.5 WPDH

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Real estate firm purchases Loyal Plaza, Planet Fitness to locate there

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A New Jersey-based investment firm announced they have purchased the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township. First National Realty Partners, LLC, (FNRP) of Red Bank, N.J., sent a release to media outlets Thursday evening about the sale of the 289,000 square-foot shopping center located at E. Third Street. The shopping center is anchored by Giant, which is 67,000 square feet. The grocery store has been an anchor at the plaza since 1999. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy