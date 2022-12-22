Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did
AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: If Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Win the Royal Rumble, Who Should?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
411mania.com
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
411mania.com
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
411mania.com
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
411mania.com
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ricochet Gets Stitches After Smackdown Match, This Week’s Smackdown In Three
– Ricochet had a rough go of it in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight that aired on last night’s Smackdown, sharing pics of the stitches he got after the bout. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account, writing:. “6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s...
411mania.com
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
411mania.com
Evil Uno On Where In Canada He Expects AEW To Hold Shows
AEW began making its presence known in Canada in October, and Evil Uno recently weighed in on other potential AEW destinations in the country. The company held its Canadian debut in Toronto in October and announced a show in Winnipeg for March. Before the latter happened, Uno spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
AEW News: Hey! (EW) Holiday Special Preview, Rampage Holiday Bash Video Highlights
– RJ City announced that this weekend’s Hey! (EW) will be a holiday special episode. You can check out that new preview from AEW below:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage:
411mania.com
AEW Releases Preview for ‘New Dynamite’ in January
– During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, AEW aired a new promo video teasing the “new Dynamite” for the “new year.” Also, AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan commented on the preview and new look for the show next year. Sullivan wrote on Twitter,...
411mania.com
Various News: Josh Alexander Set To Become Longest-Reigning Impact Champion, Details On This Week’s Impact in 60, Note On This Week’s MLW Fusion
– Josh Alexander is set to become the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World champion ever on January 4. He will hit 257 days then, surpassing the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). Kurt Angle has the record for the most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns. – This...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Hypes AEW Debut in Winnipeg, Calls It The Best Wrestling City
In an interview with Winnipeg Sports Talk (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho hyped AEW’s debut in Winnipeg this March and called it the best wrestling city. He said: “Winnipeg’s always been a wrestling city. I think it’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with the wrestling so early on with the AWA coming to town so much, and then WWF kind of taking that over. And even when I started wrestling in Winnipeg myself with WWE, you could always go there…I think one of the last matches I had there was against John Moxley and I was a really hated bad guy. And he was a really adored good guy. But the moment I walked out there, I mean obviously I’m the hero of the city, so we switched it on the fly, switched roles. I think Winnipeg is just one of those cities. I don’t know what it is. It’s like Milwaukee or Chicago or Detroit or Dallas, just kind of rich in wrestling tradition. People talk about Calgary being a great wrestling city; Winnipeg blows Calgary out of the water. I would say you take our four best pro wrestlers from Winnipeg, Kenny [Omega], Don [Callis], [Chris] Jericho, and Roddy Piper, and I think our four best beat any four best from any other city, including Calgary. Take Owen and Bret Hart out of the equation, and Calgary kind of falls by the wayside. Winnipeg has the best wrestlers. Winnipeg is the best fans. And Winnipeg is probably the best wrestling city.“
411mania.com
Evil Uno On How He Began Twitch Streaming, Being Able to Engage With Audiences
Evil Uno is a big streamer on Twitch when he’s not in the ring, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his history on the platform. Uno spoke with Fightful about his long history with streaming and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his history with...
411mania.com
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start
Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Comments / 0