‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Everything We Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Death-Defying Installment ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson says he’s ‘pissed off’ over Knives Out title
Rian Johnson has revealed why he felt unhappy about the title of his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.The director explained that he wasn’t keen on having “Knives Out” included in the title of the sequel to 2019’s hit film, adding that he has tried very hard to make the follow-up “self-contained”.“I’ve tried hard to make it self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” the 49-year-old told The Atlantic in an interview. “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.“I get it, and I want everyone who liked...
The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three
Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...
