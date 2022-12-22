ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsor spotlight: BIAW President Joseph Irons celebrates successful year

As 2022 comes to an end, Building Industry Association of Washington President Joseph Irons, president and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., celebrates a successful year of leadership. Throughout the year, Irons led the association through legal victories, grew the Certified Builder program, encouraged diversity in the industry and...
WASHINGTON STATE
State veterans affairs director announces retirement

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Director Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos will be retiring effective at the end of January. Alvarado-Ramos joined WDVA in 1993 as the associate superintendent of the Washington Soldiers Home. She then became the superintendent of the Washington Veterans Home, and later served as the agency’s sssistant director and deputy director before Gov. Jay Inslee appointed her as director in 2013.
WASHINGTON STATE
Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects

The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...
Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant program open for applications

The 2023 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past. Applications can be submitted for any of four categories:. Public Programming.
Youth basketball clinic in Edmonds Dec. 30

Finesse Inferno basketball training is offering a winter break clinic for third- through eighth-grade boys and girls Friday, Dec. 30 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Topics that will be covered include man-on-man defense and proper shooting mechanics. The third- through fifth-grade clinic will run from noon to 1:30 p.m....
EDMONDS, WA

