Learn about trail maintenance during Southwest County Park work party Jan. 7
New to trail work? Want to learn the basics and make a difference in a local park? Come out with Edmonds Ivy League and Washington Trails Association (WTA) for an introductory work party at Southwest County Park in Edmonds Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. You will learn everything...
Save the date: Olympic Fly Fishers to offer Beginning Fly-Tying Class starting Jan. 23
The Olympic Fly Fishers is sponsoring a six-session Beginning Fly-Tying Class that will provide detailed instructions on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying. Whether you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance her/his techniques or someone who just enjoys fly-tying camaraderie, this class is for you.
Sponsor spotlight: BIAW President Joseph Irons celebrates successful year
As 2022 comes to an end, Building Industry Association of Washington President Joseph Irons, president and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., celebrates a successful year of leadership. Throughout the year, Irons led the association through legal victories, grew the Certified Builder program, encouraged diversity in the industry and...
State veterans affairs director announces retirement
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Director Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos will be retiring effective at the end of January. Alvarado-Ramos joined WDVA in 1993 as the associate superintendent of the Washington Soldiers Home. She then became the superintendent of the Washington Veterans Home, and later served as the agency’s sssistant director and deputy director before Gov. Jay Inslee appointed her as director in 2013.
Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects
The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...
Art Beat: An update on Edmonds’ Creative District and city’s role as statewide arts leader
Perhaps you’ve noticed the signs near the freeway exits to Edmonds that say “Creative District Ahead,” and wondered, “what does that mean?” I spent some time chatting with Todd Tatum, the City of Edmonds’ new economic development director, discussing this designation and what it entails for the city.
Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission grant program open for applications
The 2023 Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past. Applications can be submitted for any of four categories:. Public Programming.
Looking ahead: Edmonds Bookshop to host ‘Dancing with Muse in Old Age’ author Jan. 19
The Edmonds Bookshop will host author Priscilla Long reading from her new book, Dancing With the Muse in Old Age, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 during Art Walk Edmonds. Long will be joined by local poet Bethany Reid and special guest John L. Wright, an Edmonds resident and poet who is featured in the book.
Youth basketball clinic in Edmonds Dec. 30
Finesse Inferno basketball training is offering a winter break clinic for third- through eighth-grade boys and girls Friday, Dec. 30 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Topics that will be covered include man-on-man defense and proper shooting mechanics. The third- through fifth-grade clinic will run from noon to 1:30 p.m....
