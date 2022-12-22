ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA.com

Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies after crashing into a tree in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif. – A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

One person killed in 110 Freeway crash

One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex

A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex

A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old victim...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
AOL Corp

Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large

A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death by relative in Compton on Christmas

COMPTON, Calif. - A man lost his life on Christmas after he was stabbed by a family member in Compton, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Arriving LASD deputies found...
COMPTON, CA

