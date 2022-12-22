Read full article on original website
Car Involved in Multi-Vehicle Collision Crashes into Ford Dealership
Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a multi- vehicle traffic collision involving a structure and at least one injury just before 11:00 p.m., Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived to the scene at the intersection of West 138th Street and South Hawthorne Boulevard in the...
Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree trapped one person and caused vehicle parts to scatter upon impact. Pomona Police Department… Read more "Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped"
KTLA.com
Car rolls down hillside near Simi Valley; 1 dead, 1 injured
One person died and another was hospitalized after a vehicle went tumbling down a hillside just east of Simi Valley Sunday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the car went flying...
Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Orange County
ORANGE, Calif. – A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
CBS News
One person killed in 110 Freeway crash
One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.
1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard
One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
Residents re-enter burning home in Buena Park to search for cat; 3 hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said. The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive. All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to […]
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
LBPD investigating 3 overnight shootings that left one person hospitalized
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning, the department said. The post LBPD investigating 3 overnight shootings that left one person hospitalized appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex
A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old victim...
Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover, police say
A driver who was taking part in a street takeover in Hyde Park Christmas night fatally struck a woman who was walking nearby, police said.
Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment
Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
AOL Corp
Driver on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana; suspect still at large
A 26-year-old woman is on life support after she was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last weekend, authorities said. The woman, identified by family as Ronni Newt, was driving along the northbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana when several shots were fired at her vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol. One bullet struck her in the head, officials said.
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace.
CHP Will Begin Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation
Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort Friday targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws.
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public's help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death by relative in Compton on Christmas
COMPTON, Calif. - A man lost his life on Christmas after he was stabbed by a family member in Compton, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Arriving LASD deputies found...
