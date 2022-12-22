Read full article on original website
VIDEO: NC TV meteorologist makes his own white Christmas with 10 inches of snow
It was brutally cold this Christmas weekend -- and we received no snow. But that didn't stop one TV meteorologist!
Many North Carolinians just thankful to have their power restored Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many families woke up Christmas morning thankful to just have their power restored after an arctic blast with gusty winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread Duke Energy outages across the state. Officials with the company on Christmas Day Sunday encouraged North Carolinians to continue to conserve […]
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
How businesses, churches are working to keep people warm as arctic air hits NC
Communities across central North Carolina are working to make sure people in all walks of life stay safe during the Christmas weekend.
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Wind causing multiple power outages in region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands
Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into single digits during coldest weekend in years
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. WEATHER WARNING: The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning on Friday for counties in western North Carolina. Winds could be between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
Single digit temperatures, sub-zero wind chills expected overnight across north Georgia
ATLANTA — Dangerous cold arrived in north Georgia Friday morning with strong winds. The arctic blast led to temperatures falling rapidly across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says lows tonight will reach single digits. That’s the coldest weather in nearly a...
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
'Rolling blackouts' left half a million North Carolinians without power Saturday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in the Triangle, where outages meant lack of heat for people staying inside on a day where an arctic blast of cold air blanketed the southeast. Saturday morning temperatures dipped into single-digit wind chills, with...
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
