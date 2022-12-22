ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Deadly Bomb Cyclone Winter Weather Slams U.S., Disrupts Flights

The U.S. is experiencing its coldest Christmas Eve on record amid a country-wide frigid snap in the form of a bomb cyclone—a storm created when high pressure and low pressure masses of air collide, causing the pressure in the low-pressure mass to descend rapidly.The wild weather has already resulted in the deaths of four people in Ohio who crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in whiteout conditions, while more than a dozen people have died in other incidents related to the weather.More than 2 million power have experienced power outages, while FedEx and UPS issued statements saying that many Christmas packages...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 34

Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
TODAY.com

Worst of massive storm still to come for some parts of the US

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning around the Great Lakes for the first time in nearly six years. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY on the dangerous conditions that could last through Christmas.Dec. 23, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force

At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup

Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Death toll from winter storm rises to at least 31

The death toll from the winter storm sweeping across large parts of the continental United States has risen to at least 31.  People have died in weather-related traffic accidents or from the cold, while a couple died as a results of responders not being able to treat medical conditions quickly enough because of the conditions…
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Elliott: Dangerous Road Conditions, Emergencies Declared

At least one death is being connected to the storm. The National Guard has been activated in Colorado and Missouri. States including Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina have declared emergencies. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​. Editor's...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Deadly winter storm and extreme cold sweeps U.S.

More than 200 million Americans are under some form of winter storm warnings heading into the Christmas weekend. In addition, a blast of cold air is lowering temperatures to dangerous levels across the U.S. Elise Preston has the latest.

