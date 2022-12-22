Read full article on original website
Winter storm leaves over 800,000 without power on morning of Christmas Eve
Over 800,000 people across America were without power on the morning of Christmas Eve following severe winter weather. Most of the outages are being reported in the Northeast region.
Christmas weekend snowstorm? Forecasters tracking potential for big winter storm.
UPDATE: Confidence growing for ‘potential blockbuster’ winter storm ahead of Christmas. New Jerseyans who are dreaming of a white Christmas might see their wish come true this year. That’s IF a whole bunch of factors all fall into alignment the way some long-range computer models are projecting.
Deadly Bomb Cyclone Winter Weather Slams U.S., Disrupts Flights
The U.S. is experiencing its coldest Christmas Eve on record amid a country-wide frigid snap in the form of a bomb cyclone—a storm created when high pressure and low pressure masses of air collide, causing the pressure in the low-pressure mass to descend rapidly.The wild weather has already resulted in the deaths of four people in Ohio who crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in whiteout conditions, while more than a dozen people have died in other incidents related to the weather.More than 2 million power have experienced power outages, while FedEx and UPS issued statements saying that many Christmas packages...
Christmas is canceled: Almost 7,000 flights scrapped or delayed as bomb cyclone causes travel chaos
Christmas travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people are in jeopardy as a "bomb cyclone" brings freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions to various parts of the country.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 34
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Worst of massive storm still to come for some parts of the US
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning around the Great Lakes for the first time in nearly six years. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY on the dangerous conditions that could last through Christmas.Dec. 23, 2022.
Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Monday, prompting scrutiny from passengers and the Transportation Department.
Gas prices drop heading into the new year
After a year in which drivers paid some of the highest prices on record at the gas pump, the holidays bring some relief as prices drop ahead of another busy travel season. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.34, according to the American Automobile Assn. That's a drop of around 80 cents from a month ago and about 30 cents from a year ago.
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup
Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays in the US will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
Death toll from winter storm rises to at least 31
The death toll from the winter storm sweeping across large parts of the continental United States has risen to at least 31. People have died in weather-related traffic accidents or from the cold, while a couple died as a results of responders not being able to treat medical conditions quickly enough because of the conditions…
Biden urges Americans to take ‘dangerous and threatening’ winter storm seriously
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday urged people to heed severe weather warnings as a major winter storm brings strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures to dozens of states. “This is really a very serious weather alert here,” the president said at the Oval Office ahead of a...
Winter Storm Elliott: Dangerous Road Conditions, Emergencies Declared
At least one death is being connected to the storm. The National Guard has been activated in Colorado and Missouri. States including Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina have declared emergencies. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Editor's...
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Deadly winter storm and extreme cold sweeps U.S.
More than 200 million Americans are under some form of winter storm warnings heading into the Christmas weekend. In addition, a blast of cold air is lowering temperatures to dangerous levels across the U.S. Elise Preston has the latest.
Winter storm leaves over 1 million without power ahead of holiday
Over 1 million Americans are without power as a winter storm encompasses half the country and holiday travel is canceled.
At Least 17 Dead In Relation To Nationwide Winter Storm
At least 17 people have died in relation to an ongoing historic winter storm.
