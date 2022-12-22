Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill believed to be largest Springfield building fire since the 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a fire at a Goodwill location the morning of Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the building that stretches the entire block from 10th St....
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
Girl who inspired Central Illinois town’s Make-A-Wish Christmas parade dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died. 3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma. “She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali […]
Monticello Railway Museum transforms into the Polar Express
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Every year, the Monticello Railway Museum offers a round-trip ticket to the North Pole and families across the Midwest come to experience the magic. "All aboard! All aboard!" These are the words countless kids and families wait to hear. The Polar Express Train Ride is a magical round-trip journey straight to the North Pole. With all the fixings, the experience is one to remember.
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
What to do with your holiday trash this season
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The holiday season is a time of year that spreads joy, cheer and trash. Waste disposal company, Republic Services told WAND News typically there's a 25% increase in the amount of waste generated between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. This equals up to over one million tons of extra trash per week.
Where to recycle Christmas trees
(WAND) — Municipalities and organizations across central Illinois offer real Christmas tree recycling and removal. Look at the list below to find a recycling site near you. If your area is not included, tree removal information can generally be found on your town or city's website or from your waste removal organization.
Decatur Fire Department called out for garage fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Christmas Eve morning. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. The fire was extending to the back of the...
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Parents of 3-year-old Auburn girl announce her death following battle with cancer
A 3-year-old girl who had been fighting cancer for much of her life died Thursday night at her home, only days after her home city of Auburn held a parade in her honor. June Peden-Stade, daughter of Ali Peden and Adam Stade of Auburn, suffered from stage 4 neuroblastoma, an aggressive type of kidney cancer normally found in children under the age of 10. The family announced their daughter's death on a Facebook page they created to chronicle June's fight against the disease.
Springfield firefighters battle negative temperatures in addition to fires
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Firefighters in Springfield are responding to another severe fire amid temperatures in the negative digits. Multiple engines and trucks are on the scene of a structure fire in the 3000 block of South 12th Street. According to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page,...
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Chatham residents displaced after fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Two people and their pets were displaced after a structure fire on Wednesday in the 600 block of Magnolia Drive. The Chatham Fire Department responded to the scene around 7 p.m. When crews arrived the fire had already breached the metal roof. Officials say the...
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Zoning Change Approved To Allow ”Travel Center” On Stevenson Drive
A zoning change has been approved to allow a planned travel center on Stevenson Drive in Springfield, even as concerns are raised about noise from the facility creating disruptions for nearby homes. The Quick Trip travel center planned for 3000 Stevenson Drive would have fuel canopies and other amenities for...
