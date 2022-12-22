ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL

Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
KHON2

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins still control playoff fate despite recent losses

Mike McDaniel understands the NFL is a results-oriented business, but he thought the Miami Dolphins showed plenty of positive signs in their 32-29 loss to Buffalo last week. “I think that is night and day from the football we’ve played since the bye,” McDaniel said. “So had we played like that for the whole season, […]
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders

The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa leaves Miami Dolphins with way too many questions

The Miami Dolphins could still make the playoffs and they still may have a franchise quarterback but the doubts are creeping back in on Tua Tagovailoa. Sunday’s Christmas Day miracle came for the Green Bay Packers and gave the Dolphins their fifth loss in a row. The Dolphins started with a three game winning streak, a three game losing streak, a five game winning streak, and now a four game losing streak. Maybe they will streak to the Super Bowl.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Robert Kraft gives viral Patriots fan VIP treatment at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft welcomed home a fan who went viral during their game last week. After the Patriots’ crushing 30-24 loss to the Raiders last week, a lone New England fan was berated by a Vegas fan for daring to cheer on the Patriots in her stadium. Jerry Edmond, the Patriots fan in question, flew to Las Vegas to see the game, his first NFL game ever. The entire time he was being jeered as he stood calmly and didn’t respond to the woman insulting him. The Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught wind of the incident and personally invited Edmond to Saturday’s game against the Bengals. They gifted him pregame passes and a personalized jersey. Edmond also got to watch New England’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals from Kraft’s private box. Kraft took the gesture further by meeting Edmonds in person and inviting him to watch the game from his personal suite. Kraft commended him for his behavior during their exchange, saying that he represents the Patriots. “What you did was so classy,” Kraft said. “You represent what our whole franchise is about.”
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long

Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins need to replace Jason Sanders and eat the dead money

Jason Sanders is not the kicker we thought he would be and it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to move on. The team deserves better. It’s tough enough to win in the NFL without having to set yourself back because a kicker can’t do his job. In the case of Jason Sanders, he is becoming more of a liability than an asset. Earlier we used him as an example of why the Dolphins should wait to extend to Tua Tagovailoa, you can read that here, we won’t rehash what was said there, here.
FanSided

Crossman should be the first Miami Dolphins coach fired at seasons end

When the 2022 season is finally over for the Miami Dolphins, regardless of whether a playoff game is played or not, these coaches should be fired. Danny Crossman isn’t a name that many fans will know immediately but they should. He is the special teams coordinator and frankly, there is absolutely nothing special about the Miami Dolphins special teams.
FanSided

Jason Sanders is the lesson in not extending Tua Tagovailoa too early

Jason Sanders continues to prove that Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made a mistake, now they need to learn that lesson with Tua Tagovailoa. For the Miami Dolphins, it should be lesson learned. Jason Sanders can be the poster boy for the wall. Sanders, drafted in 2018’s 7th round, started off his NFL career pretty good making 90% of his field goals. In 2020, he was named a First Team All Pro making 92% of his kicks.
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy