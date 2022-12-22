Read full article on original website
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Former Bills WR thrives with Jacksonville Jaguars, the new leader of the AFC South
Zay Jones is putting up career numbers as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jones has recorded 75 receptions for 778 yards, both career highs. He has also hauled in five touchdowns this season. The Jaguars still have two games to play, and with the Tennessee Titans losing...
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins still control playoff fate despite recent losses
Mike McDaniel understands the NFL is a results-oriented business, but he thought the Miami Dolphins showed plenty of positive signs in their 32-29 loss to Buffalo last week. “I think that is night and day from the football we’ve played since the bye,” McDaniel said. “So had we played like that for the whole season, […]
Dolphins Elevate Two Players, No Move With Eichenberg
The Miami Dolphins elevated two practice squad players for their game against the Green Bay Packers
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provides HILARIOUS deadpan response to question from reporters
Mike McDaniel has won the hearts of NFL fans all over the world since arriving in South Florida, mainly for his quirky personality during press conferences. From interrupting his general manager Chris Grier’s meeting with the media to admitting he didn’t think former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino was the greatest, he certainly knows how to joke around.
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
There's A Workplace Revolution Unfolding In The Last Place You'd Expect: An NFL Locker Room
Coach Mike McDaniel is more Ted Lasso than Vince Lombardi, and the players of the resurgent Miami Dolphins seem to be responding.
Tua Tagovailoa leaves Miami Dolphins with way too many questions
The Miami Dolphins could still make the playoffs and they still may have a franchise quarterback but the doubts are creeping back in on Tua Tagovailoa. Sunday’s Christmas Day miracle came for the Green Bay Packers and gave the Dolphins their fifth loss in a row. The Dolphins started with a three game winning streak, a three game losing streak, a five game winning streak, and now a four game losing streak. Maybe they will streak to the Super Bowl.
Robert Kraft gives viral Patriots fan VIP treatment at Gillette Stadium
The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft welcomed home a fan who went viral during their game last week. After the Patriots’ crushing 30-24 loss to the Raiders last week, a lone New England fan was berated by a Vegas fan for daring to cheer on the Patriots in her stadium. Jerry Edmond, the Patriots fan in question, flew to Las Vegas to see the game, his first NFL game ever. The entire time he was being jeered as he stood calmly and didn’t respond to the woman insulting him. The Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught wind of the incident and personally invited Edmond to Saturday’s game against the Bengals. They gifted him pregame passes and a personalized jersey. Edmond also got to watch New England’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals from Kraft’s private box. Kraft took the gesture further by meeting Edmonds in person and inviting him to watch the game from his personal suite. Kraft commended him for his behavior during their exchange, saying that he represents the Patriots. “What you did was so classy,” Kraft said. “You represent what our whole franchise is about.”
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long
Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
Miami Dolphins need to replace Jason Sanders and eat the dead money
Jason Sanders is not the kicker we thought he would be and it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to move on. The team deserves better. It’s tough enough to win in the NFL without having to set yourself back because a kicker can’t do his job. In the case of Jason Sanders, he is becoming more of a liability than an asset. Earlier we used him as an example of why the Dolphins should wait to extend to Tua Tagovailoa, you can read that here, we won’t rehash what was said there, here.
Crossman should be the first Miami Dolphins coach fired at seasons end
When the 2022 season is finally over for the Miami Dolphins, regardless of whether a playoff game is played or not, these coaches should be fired. Danny Crossman isn’t a name that many fans will know immediately but they should. He is the special teams coordinator and frankly, there is absolutely nothing special about the Miami Dolphins special teams.
Jason Sanders is the lesson in not extending Tua Tagovailoa too early
Jason Sanders continues to prove that Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made a mistake, now they need to learn that lesson with Tua Tagovailoa. For the Miami Dolphins, it should be lesson learned. Jason Sanders can be the poster boy for the wall. Sanders, drafted in 2018’s 7th round, started off his NFL career pretty good making 90% of his field goals. In 2020, he was named a First Team All Pro making 92% of his kicks.
