Montgomery, AL

Montgomery city, county offices will close Friday as freeze threatens

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
All Montgomery city and county offices will be closed on Friday because of potentially dangerous driving conditions, officials announced. The Town of Pike Road will also close its facilities on Friday.

All essential City of Montgomery services including sanitation and public safety will still be operational.

Precipitation expected late Thursday and freezing temperatures forecast for early Friday morning could cause roads and bridges to become icy. In a news release, Montgomery County Public Affairs Manager Ken Ward advised motorists to "exercise caution while driving."

Temperatures aren't expected to reach above freezing Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Montgomery County and 38 other central Alabama counties will be under a hard freeze warning from the NWS from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Christmas Day.

The Montgomery Warming Center will be open nightly until Dec. 27 and any additional nights that temperatures drop below 35 degrees. The warming center is located at 3446 LeBron Road and is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
aldailynews.com

State House sees flooding after pipes freeze and burst

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s days-long deep freeze claimed another victim this Christmas: the Alabama State House. A pipe located on the second floor burst, causing leaks and flooding on that floor, plus the first floor and the basement level. The flooding occurred in the northern parts of the building, where offices for the Secretary of State and the Department of Finance are located on the second floor.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County

The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade

Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
TALLASSEE, AL
AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Troy man dies in work-related accident Wednesday

A Troy man has died in a work-related accident Wednesday. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick fatally injured. Police say Kilpatrick’s injuries were obtained while he...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man

A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
