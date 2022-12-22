Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others it can be a time of stress and sorrow. The non-profit organization Pillar is helping those who may be experiencing the holiday blues also known as Seasonal affective disorder. Much...
kgns.tv
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The holiday season brings out many festivities, but not everyone might be celebrating this season. Six years ago, a family became a victim of a drunk driving crash, today they are alive and recovering from the tragedy that almost took their lives. Alexandra Davila said it’s...
kgns.tv
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A family is lucky to be alive after their mobile home caught fire on Christmas morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house fire at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane at around noon Christmas Day. Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home engulfed...
kgns.tv
Laredo family picking up pieces after fire destroys house and vehicles
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is picking up the pieces after their home and even their vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before the holidays. The fire happened on Friday at around 3:45 p.m. at the 4600 block of Riverlake Drive. Doris Castro, the owner of the...
kgns.tv
Warmer Weather This Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer weather is arriving from the Rockies. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will fade away as it moves by to our north early Tuesday. This will not produce much change our weather. We will still be cool overnight, and will be mostly in the 60′s on Tuesday afternoon. Warmer and more humid winds will arrive from the south with low clouds by Wednesday morning. With weather coming in from warmer southern origins, afternoon temperatures will rise into the 70′s beginning Wednesday afternoon.
kgns.tv
Police, volunteers give back to children in hospitals
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before Christmas, Laredo Police and the Sheriff’s Office stopped by Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital to share the holiday spirit. Volunteers also joined to drop off gifts for the children staying at the Pediatric unit. Nurses, Doctors, First responders, and staff were also...
kgns.tv
Warming trend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning freezing temperatures in the 30s this morning. Temps should increase into the upper 50s with sunny skies a high of 63.One more chilly night a low of 37 with mostly clear skies . Tomorrow patchy fog in the early morning hours , in...
kgns.tv
CBP reports increase in paisano traffic this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the Christmas holiday is over and done with and the New Year’s festivities are a few days away, the Gateway City is expected to continue seeing an increase in travelers as well as traffic. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency...
kgns.tv
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man. Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs. If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade. This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel. Authorities are advising drivers headed...
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino to be sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face is expected to be sworn in as Laredo’s mayor later this week. After going into a runoff election with Mercurio Martinez III, Dr. Victor Trevino received 1,269 votes beating Martinez’s 7,154. The swearing in ceremony of Laredo’s 85th mayor will take...
kgns.tv
City to swear in newly selected Council member for District One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that elections are over and done with, a new face will be taking over the seat for City Council District One. Gilbert Gonzalez went head-to-head against Patty Tijerina-San Miguel during the runoff elections and came out on top. Gonzalez received 1,269 votes where Tijerina-San Miguel...
Comments / 1