Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KSLA
Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be quickly heading higher by midweek and we will end 2022 and head into the new year with above average warmth for this time of year. An unsettled pattern will also return along with the warm up with occasional bouts of rain and storms expected.
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
KSLA
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
KSLA
Shreveport issues Monday morning update on city’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in Shreveport. The sheriff’s office says it will help shuttle water until pressure is restored throughout the city. “One of the main issues is keeping hospitals and...
KSLA
First responder and a whimsical detour lead to unexpected Christmas miracle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was just Thursday that temperatures in the ArkLaTex went from 50 degrees to below 20 all in the same day. That’s also when a first responder and a whimsical detour led to an unexpected Christmas miracle. Craig Menefee, with Shreveport’s Fire Department, was...
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
ktalnews.com
West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
KTBS
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
KSLA
Boil water advisory issued for Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, Coushatta, La is under a boil water advisory. The Town of Coushatta Water system experienced problems with the water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KTBS
Free bottled water being distributed to families in need
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
POLICE: Longview missing man last seen on Christmas day found, home safe
UPDATE: John King has been found and is home safe, according to officials. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police has requested help from the public to locate a missing man. According to Longview Police, 60-year-old John Calvin King last spoke to a family friend around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south […]
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
ktbb.com
City of Longview announces holiday schedule
LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
Comments / 0