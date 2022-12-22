ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be quickly heading higher by midweek and we will end 2022 and head into the new year with above average warmth for this time of year. An unsettled pattern will also return along with the warm up with occasional bouts of rain and storms expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

ArkLaTexans vent about water woes

(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
SABINE PARISH, LA
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport issues Monday morning update on city’s water woes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in Shreveport. The sheriff’s office says it will help shuttle water until pressure is restored throughout the city. “One of the main issues is keeping hospitals and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Boil water advisory issued for Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - As of Dec. 24, Coushatta, La is under a boil water advisory. The Town of Coushatta Water system experienced problems with the water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Free bottled water being distributed to families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

City of Longview announces holiday schedule

LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX

