Adele is sending her love to Megan Thee Stallion following Tory Lanez's conviction. The "Someone Like You" singer took some time out of Friday's Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele, and told a story about someone once asking her why she doesn't have backup dancers. The story offered Adele the opportunity to recall how MTS danced to the British singer's "Water Under the Bridge." The crowd erupted in cheers, and that led the 34-year-old singer to give Megan a special shout out.

2 DAYS AGO