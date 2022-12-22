Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more
Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Beats Just Put Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Sale for 50% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 51% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you early $180, bringing the price down to just $169.99. Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $169.99 This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these Beats...
Get a handheld vacuum for just $40 when you use this Amazon coupon
This mini dust buster also works as a blower and hand pump.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods
Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now. The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation
Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones. And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation or...
CNET
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Which Has a Longer Battery Life?
When shopping for a new phone, battery life is one of the most important aspects to consider. After all, you don't want to be stranded searching for a charger on your way home from the office or while out to dinner with friends. If you're trying to decide between the $800 (£769, AU$1,249) Samsung Galaxy S22 or the $599 (£599, AU$999) Google Pixel 7 and battery life is a major deciding factor, Google's phone is probably the better choice.
Tesla’s $300 wireless charger is like Apple AirPower — with one big drawback
Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform is available for pre-order and charges up to three devices at once, no matter where you place them on the mat.
These discounted Tile trackers will help you keep tabs on your things in 2023
Keep track of your bags, keys, and more with these Bluetooth Tile Mates.
Shop Walmart's best robot vacuum deal yet: Get the iHome Autovac for only $85
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd....
The desk bike that went viral on TikTok is now on sale at Amazon
Get the FlexiSpot Desk Bike Chair for $50 off when you clip the digital coupon on Amazon.
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: which Bluetooth speaker is better?
Looking for a new Bluetooth speaker? Check out two of JBL's finest as they go head to head...
This electric heated blanket is on sale at Walmart right in time for winter
The iTeknic Flannel Heated Throw is yours for $31.59.
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
This lululemon wristlet is TikTok's latest must-have accessory and is back in stock
The Everywhere Belt Bag now has a popular little sister.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Why 2023 is the time for Apple to release its own smart home products
Google, Apple, and Amazon are three of the biggest technology companies in the world, and both have a strong presence in the smart home market. However, their approaches to this market differ in some key ways. After spending years fully in the camp of HomeKit, I’ve spent the last few weeks with some first-party Google products, and I think it’s worth asking the question: Why doesn’t Apple make its own smart home products?
Folding MacBook with OLED display expected alongside folding iPhone update
Apple's reported to be making a massive foldable Mac – and a folding iPad is still in development too
Apple Insider
Get Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,369
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up aloaded M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for $1,369, a $530 discount during B&H's Mega Deal Zone Event. B&H Photo's annual Mega Deal Zone event is back, delivering...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0