Jacksonville, FL

Husband of woman who took dishwashing job to care for him during pandemic lockdown dies

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Daniel took a job as dishwasher at a Jacksonville memory-care center so that she could be with her husband, Steve, a patient there diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 59.

She took the $9-an-hour job at Rosecastle at Deerwood after spending 114 days apart from her husband, the man she’d vowed to be with for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, until parted by death.

The job gave her the only chance to hold his hand, to watch TV with him, to get him ready for bed, the things she used to do before the facility went into lockdown in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.

Their story was irresistible: It made TV broadcasts and newspapers, tugging heartstrings across the country.

The story that started a movement:Jacksonville woman gets dishwashing job at care center so she can see her husband

A year later:Mary Daniel took dishwashing job at husband's Jacksonville care center — and really started something

Obituary:Stephan Daniel

On Wednesday, some two and half years after their story went viral, Mary Daniel announced that Steve had died. He was 69.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Steve passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I am heartbroken but know I fulfilled the promise I made to him nine years ago to hold his hand every step of the way.”

From dishwashing to patient advocacy

After her story spread, she started hearing from people in similar situations, separated from loved ones by pandemic lockdowns in long-term care centers.

"People found me, and started to tell me their stories," she told the Times-Union a year ago. "That's when I said, 'I have to do something more than washing dishes.'”

Daniel seized the attention, channeling it into what became her cause: Ensuring that close caregivers will have access to loved ones in long-term care facilities, no matter what's happening outside the doors.

In July 2020 she went on Facebook and started a group called Florida Caregivers for Compromise. It grew to include 14,000 members and chapters in every state.

Her story also captured the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who later appointed Daniel to a state board on how to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.

In September 2020 she gave up dishwashing when DeSantis, with Daniel by his side, signed an executive order allowing visits with some restrictions — a big victory for her cause.

When facilities reopened, she was able to quit her dishwashing job and focus on her patient advocacy work and caring for her husband.

“It is my honor to take care of him. That’s what I teach now," she said in December 2021. “I know when this is all done, I’ll be able to look back on this with no regrets.”

On Wednesday, nearly a year later, she echoed those comments in her Facebook post: “Caring for him has been the greatest honor of my life and our children, grandchildren and I will move forward together with absolutely no regrets!”

A celebration of Steve Daniel’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Beaches Museum Chapel, 525 Beach Blvd., in Jacksonville Beach, according to a published obituary.

