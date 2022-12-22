ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard law prof: Trump's Jan. 6 defense lawyers better be "getting their client to plead insanity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
