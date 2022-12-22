Read full article on original website
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
Dr. David Fowler, who testified on behalf of the former police officer in George Floyd's death, oversaw hundreds of cases as a medical examiner. Now, more than 100 cases of deaths in police custody are under review. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.
Christopher Rodriguez dismisses accusations that the attack on the Capitol was the result of an intelligence failure. He walks Jeff Pegues through the scenarios he prepared for in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
