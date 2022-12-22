ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

