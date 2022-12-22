Read full article on original website
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
WITN
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
