Memphis copes with dangerously low temperatures; City Council tours FedExForum

The Memphis City Council took another field trip on Tuesday and journeyed to FedExForum. The Grizzlies were in Denver.

Instead, 12 members of the 13-member City Council toured an empty FedExForum and heard from Grizzlies executives about the early plans to renovate the arena, which is owned by the city of Memphis and Shelby County and operated by the NBA franchise, Samuel Hardiman reports.

The tour, which occurred during the lunch break on the City Council's agenda, involved the city's legislative body hearing important details of a matter that will likely be before it.

Protracted negotiations between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee have left many Memphians wondering if their doctor could be an out-of-network provider when 2023 rolls around.

If the two groups do not reach an agreement on the rates Methodist charges and the fees Blue Cross pays, both for inpatient and outpatient care, it could result in tens of thousands ― likely more ― in the area being unable to access healthcare with Methodist providers or at a Methodist facility without a hefty out-of-pocket payment, Corinne Kennedy reports.

Both parties said the negotiations are ongoing and they hope to have a resolution by the end of the year.

In this story for subscribers, Mark Giannotto describes how legendary Alabama coach Bear Byrant wound playing his final game at the Liberty Bowl in 1982 and how Memphis played host to a moment that, 40 years later, thge game is still likely the most nationally significant sporting event to take place in the city’s history.

As the Tigers head toward their AAC season, Penny Hardaway feels "really good" about Memphis basketball.

The coach ought to − the Tigers (10-3) have won eight of their last nine games and lost only once (Seton Hall) to a team it was favored to beat. Memphis finished 4-1 versus the SEC and logged six wins against Power 5 teams (the most since picking up seven in 2007). Prior to Wednesday's 83-61 win over Alabama State, Memphis was 42nd in the NET rankings and 36th in ESPN's Basketball Power Index. The Tigers are rated 26th by KenPom, Jason Munz reports in this story for subscribers.

Finally, some of you will be making -- and consuming -- your favorite cookies this weekend. In this story, Mackensy Lunsford has the details on making the cookies of your holiday dreams.

And, from reinvented restaurants from top Memphis chefs to a coffee and amaro bar to a upscale Irish pub, Jennifer Chandle describes several new, exciting dining concepts set to open in 2023. Here's Jennifer's story for subscribers.

