Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
What to say when someone lobs a horrible comment your way over holiday dinner, according to experts
The table is set, friends and family draw near, and you already know what comments or questions are going to come your way. Maybe the remarks are about food, your weight, money, relationships, career or kids — whatever the topic may be, the position you're in isn't unusual. For...
News Channel Nebraska
A Complete Guide to the Advantages of Adding L-Theanine to Your Coffee
Originally Posted On: https://forwellness.com/blogs/be-well/a-complete-guide-to-the-advantages-of-adding-l-theanine-to-your-coffee. Coffee as a drink did not exist until the 15th century when a goatherd discovered that his goats became unusually energetic after eating berries from the coffee plant. Ever since then, coffee has become a very important drink worldwide and few people would dare start their...
News Channel Nebraska
Why Does My Eye Hurt when I Blink?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/why-does-my-eye-hurt-when-i-blink/. The eye is one of the toughest yet most sensitive organs of the body. Even small foreign bodies like an eyelash or speck of dirt can be very irritating, painful, and cause the eye to hurt when you blink. Contact lens wearers, those with autoimmune conditions, and individuals who take medications that result in dry eye disease are particularly at risk for ocular conditions and eye injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
This year's top health-related Google searches are in, and Covid-19 is nowhere to be found
You can learn a lot from a search history. This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. The roundup offers some insight into what internet users around the world cared about, were curious about and concerned about in 2022.
Comments / 0